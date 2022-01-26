Weston-super-Mare armed siege: Man arrested after giving himself up
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill following a stand-off involving armed police.
The operation begun at about 11:00 GMT on Tuesday when Avon and Somerset officers went to a house in Turnock Gardens in Weston-super-Mare.
Armed officers and negotiators were involved as the stand-off continued into the night.
The force said a 39-year-old man left the house just before 04:00 GMT and was arrested without incident.
In a statement Avon and Somerset Police said: "He was checked over by medical personnel before being arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill and taken into custody."
Ch Insp Scott Hill said: "Throughout the night, trained negotiators have been working as part of our multi-agency response to bring this incident to a safe conclusion.
"We've contacted the small number of residents who were asked to leave their properties as a precaution and advised them they can now return home.
"We'd like to thank them, and the wider West Wick community, for their support and understanding throughout the duration of this incident.
"There'll continue to be a police presence at the scene and we'll be carrying out additional reassurance patrols of the area today, so we'd encourage anyone with worries or concerns to speak to their Neighbourhood Policing Team."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk