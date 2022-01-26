Museum of the Moon: Luke Jerram's artwork coming to Taunton
- Published
A world-famous art installation is to help Somerest celebrate one of its most historic churches.
Luke Jerram's Museum of the Moon is to be displayed at St Mary Magdalene Church, Taunton in March.
The artwork which has a 23ft (7m) diameter uses detailed NASA imagery to replicate the lunar surface in extraordinary detail.
Somerset West and Taunton Council said hosting the installation would "inspire both locals and visitors."
Craig Stone, the council's town centre resilience and transformation officer, said the exhibition will "celebrate and bring a focus to the church" and its newly awarded minster status.
Mr Stone explained that the "family-friendly exhibition can ignite interest and curiosity into our solar system, [while] supporting local people to explore and study more about earth and the solar system in which it belongs."
The council will pay £13,500 to host the Taunton installation which will be used to cover transport costs, rigging, accommodation and the artist's fee.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said he expects the initiative will boost footfall in Taunton town centre, offering a new incentive for people to come and visit the town.
He also hopes it will benefit local hospitality and retail businesses and boost the local economy post-Covid.
The Museum of the Moon will be available to view at St Mary Magdalene Church on Church Square in Taunton between 18-31 March.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk