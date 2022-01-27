Somerset man banned from driving after killing his own dog
A man has been banned from driving for 17 months after killing his own family dog while under the influence of alcohol.
William Levell, 78, hit the border collie after crashing into a parked car near his driveway on 18 December.
He pleaded guilty to a drink drive offence at Taunton Magistrates Court on 10 January.
Levell, from Cheddar in Somerset, was also ordered to pay a fine and costs of £379.
The investigating officer said the case displayed the "devastating consequences" of drink driving.
Police were called to Levell's address on Lower North Street at about 21:40 GMT on 18 December.
Levell had driven his Jaguar X Type onto his driveway from the road, hitting a parked car.
He then reversed before driving forward again, hitting and fatally injuring his border collie.
A roadside breath test revealed him to be intoxicated.
Levell was then found to be nearly twice the legal limit for alcohol after a second breath test at Bridgwater Police Station.
Special Constable Christopher Rees, from Avon and Somerset Police, said there was "no excuse for getting behind the wheel intoxicated".
"This case demonstrates the devastating consequences that driving under the influence of alcohol can have," he added.
