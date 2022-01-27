BBC News

Weston-super-Mare siege: Luke Stillwell, 39, charged

The charges are connected with the police operation at Turnock Gardens

A man has been charged following a 17-hour stand off with armed police in Somerset.

Officers were called to Turnock Gardens, in West Wick, Weston-super-Mare, at 11:00 GMT on Tuesday.

The police operation ended at 04:00 on Wednesday and Luke Stillwell of Turnock Gardens has been charged with 10 counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

The 39-year-old is accused of other offences too and has been remanded in custody ahead of a court hearing later.

Mr Stillwell has also been charged with affray, possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and being concerned in the production of a class B drug, Avon and Somerset Police said.

