Weston-super-Mare siege: Luke Stillwell, 39, charged
A man has been charged following a 17-hour stand off with armed police in Somerset.
Officers were called to Turnock Gardens, in West Wick, Weston-super-Mare, at 11:00 GMT on Tuesday.
The police operation ended at 04:00 on Wednesday and Luke Stillwell of Turnock Gardens has been charged with 10 counts of assaulting an emergency worker.
The 39-year-old is accused of other offences too and has been remanded in custody ahead of a court hearing later.
Mr Stillwell has also been charged with affray, possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and being concerned in the production of a class B drug, Avon and Somerset Police said.
