Man, 79, stabbed wife to death over imagined debt
A 79-year-old man who falsely believed he was going to be evicted over a £22,000 debt, stabbed his 77-year-old wife to death at home, a court heard.
Hugh Webber used two knives to stab Angela some 15 times in the village of Dunster, Somerset, in October 2020.
He had told neighbours that he owed money to a loan shark but police later found he did not have any debts.
The defendant was ruled unfit to stand trial for murder but jurors must decide whether he unlawfully killed his wife.
He called 999 at about 03:00 GMT on 29 October and told the operator: "Yesterday, I just tried to murder my wife," Bristol Crown Court was told.
She died shortly after the attack, despite the attempts of paramedics.
Their former neighbour Graham Lamacraft told the jury about a conversation he had with the defendant days before the attack.
"He mentioned there was a loan shark after him who he owed £22,000 to, and he would be out of his house at the end of the week.
"He said at the time he thought he had paid him off.
"This was a fixation in his mind and this was a fact."
Andrew Langdon QC, prosecuting, said: "That anxiety, it later transpired, was irrational.
"There was no debt and no threat of them being homeless."
Mr Lamacraft said he also had a conversation with Mrs Webber who told him, "'I think he is losing it,'" the jury heard.
The defendant, of St George's Street, Dunster, is not attending proceedings.
The trial continues.
