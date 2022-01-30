Bridgwater solar farm 'could power 20,000 homes'
A former landfill site could be converted into a solar farm that could power 20,000 homes, its backers say.
Proposals include investing at least £3m of taxpayers' money in the farm in the Saltlands area of Bridgwater, Somerset.
Somerset County Council says the farm would provide green energy and generate funding for front-line services.
Formal plans have now been submitted, with the council expected to make a final decision in the spring.
If approved, the solar farm will be built across three fields north of the Saltlands Community Wood, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The site - surrounded on three sides by the River Parrett - was a landfill facility until 1989 and is currently used for grazing livestock.
The solar farm would be operational for 40 years, with some of the energy being stored on-site in a battery storage facility.
A spokesman for Alandem Consulting - representing the county council - said: "This offers a potential virtuous circle development with a direct renewable energy supply to Wessex Water, to enable them to displace imported grid electricity used for their water treatment processes and pumping."
While much of the surrounding area lies in a flood zone, the landfill areas on which the panels would be built are raised up, meaning a lower risk from the rising river.
The site lies a short distance upstream from the recently-approved Bridgwater tidal barrier, which is designed to protect about 13,000 homes and 1,500 businesses from being flooded.
The capital spending on the solar farm was approved by the council in its 2021 budget.
A final decision is expected to be made by the council's regulation committee.
