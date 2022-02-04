100 classic car enthusiasts pledge to meet for boy's seventh birthday
More than 100 classic and sports car enthusiasts have pledged to make a birthday to remember for a six-year-old boy with autism.
Trinity Robins, from Taunton, posted an appeal on social media for car owners to take part in a special meet for her son, Carterjay's, seventh birthday.
The response has been so overwhelming she is now appealing again for a bigger venue to host the event.
Cars already offered include a Nissan GT-R and a McLaren.
Ms Robins has spent the past few days secretly planning the surprise for Carterjay, who is mad about cars.
She says she has been overjoyed by the kindness of strangers after receiving more than 100 offers from vintage and sports car enthusiasts.
"How amazing is that," she said. "We're going to have Carter's own car meet."
Ms Robins is hoping to host the event on Carterjay's seventh birthday on Sunday, 27th February.
"We've outgrown the venue and so now we have to find a location that can possibly hold over 100 cars or more," she added.
News of his special birthday has been spreading fast. Sporting Bears, the classic and sports car enthusiasts' group has pledged to help with the event.
And the Haynes motoring organisation has offered Carterjay a complimentary family visit to the Haynes Motor Museum in Sparkford, Somerset, and invited him to their breakfast club car meet in March.