Near miss between workers and train investigated
A near miss between rail workers and a train travelling at 95mph is being investigated.
The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said the incident occurred on 14 January at Uphill Junction, near Weston-super-Mare, Somerset.
Two workers had been trying to remove a tree, which they had cut down, after it fell across the track.
They were able to move clear but the approaching train struck part of the tree, causing minor damage.
The RAIB said the two workers were part of a team carrying out work on trees on an embankment adjacent to two rail lines.
A tree felled by the team came down the embankment and, as they tried to move it, part of the tree came to be on the track as a train approached.
They moved clear several seconds before the train passed, there were no injuries and the train did not derail.
The RAIB said that it has carried out a preliminary examination and its findings will be published on its website in the near future.
