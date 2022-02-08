Somerset cricket club builds home for famous feline fan
A cricket club's number one feline fan can now enjoy some top sporting action from the comfort of his own custom made home.
Brian the cat is a popular and frequent visitor to the Somerset County Cricket Club (SCCC) ground in Taunton.
To keep their famous follower safe and warm through the colder months, the club has built him a house, with the help of a local building supplies firm.
Paul Malloy, head of marketing at Bradfords, cut the ribbon on Monday.
The club says Brian is arguably their most recognisable visitor and he has now taken up residence in his cosy new house outside the Andy Caddick Pavilion.
The ginger tom, who even has his own twitter account, will now have one of the best views in the house when Somerset return to County Championship action in April.
The construction of Brian's house is the latest development at the ground after it opened the Marcus Trescothick Pavilion in 2015, followed by LED floodlights in 2019.
