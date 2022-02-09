Historic Somerset sites returned to local management
- Published
An historic building and the green space around it are being returned to locals following a council agreement.
Mendip District Council has been responsible for maintaining both the Grade I listed Bishop's Barn in Wells and the Wells Recreation Ground.
Council Leader Ros Wyke said: "I am absolutely delighted, and I thank all those who have finally helped make this happen."
The trusteeship of both sites will be transferred to Wells City Council.
Ms Wyke said "I do believe that in years to come, the City of Wells will come to realise just how significant and important this transfer is. I am sure they are as excited as me to have these much-loved assets returned to them.
"We should be very mindful that we are but caretakers in the life of these treasured assets", she added.
Councillor Barry O'Leary said assets are being returned to local communities to use and cherish as part of their "rich tapestry of culture".
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said a trust fund of over £500,000 is included for improvements to Bishop's Barn, which dates back to the 15th Century, and is one of only 200 'great barns' remaining the UK.
A one-off contribution of £30,000, equivalent to six years' average income from six spaces within the South Street car park, is also part of the transfer.
The Charity Commission is expected to sign off on the deal in time for it to be successfully implemented before the district council is replaced by the new unitary Somerset Council on April 1, 2023.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk