Somerset library to be saved and refurbished
One of Somerset's libraries will be saved with £900,000 of investment over the next 18 months.
Somerset County Council had looked at relocating Wellington Library, but has now decided to refurbish the existing site on Fore Street.
Councillor Mandy Chilcott said the plans would "create a building that is fit for purpose for the future".
The funding is expected to be formally approved on 23 February.
The county council will set its final budget on that date before the new unitary Somerset Council takes control.
Council leader David Fothergill said the proposals formed part of "a robust, sustainable budget".
He added: "Anything we do now will have an impact on the first 12 months of the new council."
Councillor Mandy Chilcott, cabinet member for resources, said: "The existing Wellington Library has significant building condition issues, it is not fully accessible for customers and visitors.
"In addition, there are significant structural issues with the rear workshop... which must be addressed within the next 12 to 18 months.
Of the £900,000, a total of £309,000 will be spent in the coming 12 months, with the remaining £591,000 being spent by April 2024.