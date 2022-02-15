Street primary schools 'locked down' after man stabbed
- Published
Two Somerset schools were "locked down" after a man was stabbed nearby.
Brookside Academy primary school kept its staff and pupils inside while police dealt with reports that a "woman was displaying threatening behaviour".
Police said this was a "precautionary measure" and there was "no ongoing threat" to Brookside or Avalon School - which was also locked down.
A woman in her 40s was arrested after the incident which happened at about 15:00 GMT in Brooks Road, Street.
The condition of the male victim has not been released.
Brian Walton, headteacher at Brookside Academy, which is in Brooks Road, said: "We kept the children in and locked down as soon as the police told us."
He said that the incident was over by about 15:10 GMT when the school would normally have let the children out.
Avon and Somerset Police said that staff and students at Avalon School, which is also on Brooks Road, were also kept indoors as a precautionary measure.
A police spokeswoman added: "We'd like to reassure parents and guardians that there is no ongoing threat to the schools."
