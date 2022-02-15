Gloucester: Man pleads guilty to sexual assault
- Published
A man has pleaded guilty to sexual assault after he approached and followed a woman before attacking her.
Petrica Iroftei, aged 23, was due to face trial at Gloucester Crown Court but admitted the offence on the first day.
Police were contacted on the evening of 23 August 2021 by the woman.
She said she was followed to Regent Street where the man sexually assaulted her before she was able to get away.
Iroftei, of Dinely Street, Gloucester. was identified, arrested and charged the same day and has remained in custody since then.
Victim's 'strength'
He was further remanded for sentencing which will be on Wednesday, 16 March.
Det Cons Victoria Bygrave from Gloucestershire Constabulary's Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Team said the attack was "terrifying".
She said: "I would like to praise the victim for her strength in coming forward and being prepared to give evidence at court.
"This was a terrifying incident on a young woman who was trying to get home after a long day at work when she was instead left in fear for her own safety."
