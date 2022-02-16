Somerset: Man threatened and exploited vulnerable workers
A man suspected of threatening and exploiting vulnerable workers has been given a five-year court order.
The Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) brought the case against Catalin Victor Gergely.
They found workers living in overcrowded conditions and being forced to work to pay off debts to Gergely, leaving them not enough money for food.
A five-year slavery and trafficking risk order (STRO) was put in place at North Somerset Magistrates Court.
The civil order means the 31-year-old will face criminal prosecution if any breaks any of four strict conditions put in place.
Mr Gergely, of Marghita, Bihor County, was not present at the hearing and has returned to his native Romania, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
He worked unofficially on behalf of four agents, preying on a number of victims including several living in homes of multiple occupation in Bridgwater, Somerset.
Protect the public
North Somerset magistrates ruled that a five-year STRO was necessary to protect the public from exploitation.
Mr Gergely is now prevented from arranging or paying for anyone's travel into or out of the UK, other than for immediate family members and breaching the order carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.
GLAA investigating officer Gemma Kirby said the STRO is an "effective tool" in protecting the public from modern slavery and human trafficking.
"Having this order in place until 2027 means that we are able to tackle any future misdemeanours swiftly and decisively.
"We will regularly monitor the order and will not hesitate to act if we find that it is not being complied with fully," she added.
