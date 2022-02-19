Thousands without power in Storm Eunice aftermath
More than 20,000 homes remain without power after Storm Eunice battered the West of England.
According to Western Power, 21,748 households across the region are without electricity.
Millions of people were urged to stay at home on Friday as one of the worst storms hit the UK in a generation.
National Rail has warned train passengers to expect disruption over the weekend.
Great Western Railway (GWR) cancelled all of its train services until about 10:00 GMT, as work clearing tracks from debris continued.
A GWR spokesperson said: "The extent of the work and the fact that hundreds of miles of track needs to be safety checked means train services will continue to be significantly disrupted."
First Bus announced it had put in place a number of diversions in Bristol, North Somerset and Wiltshire, due to storm damage.
National Highways said the Prince Of Wales Bridge had fully reopened, but the Severn Bridge was closed.
'Widespread damage'
Avon Fire and Rescue Service said it took about 50 more calls than usual on Friday to clear debris and make safe unstable structures.
It said the service was back to normal.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind in parts of Somerset, North Somerset and Gloucestershire until 18:00 GMT.
Meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said Storm Eunice was one of the worst storms in decades.
"The 122mph statistic was a new provisional record for England in terms of wind gusts," he said.
"But it's also about how widespread the storm was, so we will be looking at whether this storm was worse than the Burns Night storm in 1990, or the one in 1987 when gusts were around 80 to 90mph - but the damage may have been more widespread."
He warned travellers to brace for more windy weather in the coming days.
"We'll see gusts through the day of up to 40 to 60mph (64km/h to 96km/h), particularly around the coasts," he added.
