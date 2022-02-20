Storm Eunice: Power cuts lead to rise in carbon monoxide callouts
Residents affected by power cuts have been urged not to risk carbon monoxide poisoning by using gas cookers and barbecues indoors.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said it had seen an increase in callouts involving the potentially fatal gas.
Lethal levels had been detected at one home, but the presence of a carbon monoxide alarm had prevented a tragedy.
Firefighters also advised people to use torches rather than candles.
Wayne Rawlins, from the fire service, said he empathised with anyone without power and their "very difficult situation".
However, he said: "If you need to light your home when you're without power, if you can, please choose torches or battery-powered lights rather than candles.
"If you must use candles, make sure they are in a heat-proof candle holder and keep them well away from anything that could catch fire including furniture, curtains, books and shelves.
"Please never leave candles unattended and extinguish them before leaving the room or going to sleep.
"Barbecues should never be used indoors. They are not designed for this and should only be used in well-ventilated outdoor areas.
"If you're using a portable gas heater, such as those fired by gas or oil, keep it a good distance from people or furniture."
He asked residents to share this advice with each other to stay safe until power was restored to households affected by the outages.
