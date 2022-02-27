Paramedic completes 'journey of my life' coastal trek
A paramedic who has walked 630 miles (1,013km) around the south-west coast of England said it had been the "journey of my life".
Robert Stanfield, from Clevedon, North Somerset, was raising money for the Great Western Air Ambulance Charity.
He said: "It's the hardest thing I've ever done. The fundraising has gone really well... I'm over the moon, although my knees aren't too impressed."
He has raised more than £5,800.
Mr Stanfield, who has been a fully qualified paramedic since October, said that he "is in awe" of the work that the charity does, bringing critical care to the side of the road to help ambulance crews.
Before starting the trek, Mr Stanfield said that although he had experience of endurance events, they were usually much shorter and this would be a "big psychological challenge".
Starting on 2 February, he has walked about 26 miles a day over 25 days.
But he had not counted on being hit by Storm Eunice, which he described as "a little bit of a nightmare" and a "windy day to say the least".
"It's been really challenging at times, but then there were times when the weather came out and it suddenly became an absolute pleasure, for short periods, and it is brilliant to be raising money for Great Western Air Ambulance," he said.
The route took him from Somerset along the north Devon and Cornwall coast to Land's End, down to Lizard Point and up through south Devon, ending in Dorset.
He said the highlight for him was sat having a Cornish pasty as the sun set over Land's End.
"That was quite special," he said.
"I've also been very fortunate to have some incredibly supportive friends who have joined me for a few miles, and I am so grateful for that, for boosting my spirits and keeping me going, and the support online and the fundraising which has kept me really driven."
Mr Stanfield, who finished the hike on Saturday, said he would now be having a good sit down.
