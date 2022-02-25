Highbridge Asda: Woman dies after car park incident
- Published
A woman in her 80's has died after an incident involving a vehicle in an Asda car park.
Officers from Avon and Somerset Police were called to the store in Highbridge at about 10:40 GMT.
"Sadly, despite first aid being given by members of the public and treatment by air ambulance staff, the pedestrian died at the scene," the force said.
The driver of the vehicle - a man in his 70s - has spoken with officers. No arrests have been made.
The victim has not yet been formally identified but police said she is believed to be a local woman.
"Her family have been contacted and have our sympathy in their loss. They will be supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer," the force added.
Officers spoke to several members of the public in the car park but are keen to hear from any other shoppers who were there at the time.