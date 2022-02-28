Birthday to remember for seven-year-old car enthusiast
A seven-year-old boy has had a birthday to remember with more than 100 classic and supercars turning up in his honour.
Carterjay, who has autism, is "mad about cars" said his mother Trinity Robins who organised the event after posting an appeal on social media.
Seeing the cars, Caterjay, from Taunton, said he had a nice day on Sunday and his favourite car was the Nissan skyline GTR r34.
"The taillights look cool and it has good designs," he said.
Posting an appeal on Facebook Ms Robins had asked if anyone had or knew of anyone with some "cool cars" that would be willing to meet Carterjay for his seventh birthday.
News spread fast, with Sporting Bears, the classic and sports car enthusiasts' group, pledging to help with the event.
The meet finally took place at the University of Somerset in Taunton after a frantic search for a location big enough.
Other car groups such as American Muscle UK arrived at the event in a 30-car-long convoy.
Group organiser Rana Graham, from Weston-super-Mare said: "My members asked if we wanted to get involved and we did," she said.
Craig Marshall, the owner of a Delorean car, said to own a car like his meant "you have a duty to share it".
"Look at the amount of people that have turned up today for a little guy's birthday," he said.
"This is people's passion and they've driven all over the south West to encourage him."
Ms Robins said: "It has been overwhelming.
"Carterjay has been in his element and was enjoying it thoroughly.
"I never in my wildest of dreams expected it to explode in the way it has.
"After posting that original post, it just blew up and numbers came in by the minute.
"To see the community and the generosity from others is just amazing, to see what they will do for one little lad who absolutely loves cars, is just beautiful."
Carterjay said his dream job would be to open a car cleaning business.
