GWR train named after two heroes of the pandemic

Published
Image source, Family photo
Image caption,
Iain Bugler worked hard to get food to vulnerable people during the pandemic despite being vulnerable owing to his cancer

Two heroes of the Covid-19 pandemic have had a train named after them in recognition of their hard work.

The Great Western Railway (GWR) train has been named after Sarah Williams-Martin, from Melksham in Wiltshire and Iain Bugler, from Nailsea in Somerset.

They were named as BBC local radio Make A Difference Superstars, a campaign to honour people who went above and beyond during lockdown.

Mr Bugler's award was posthumous as he died with cancer in 2020.

He helped to deliver more than 2,500 meals in the early days of lockdown.

Image source, Family photo
Image caption,
Iain Bugler worked hard to make sure isolating people were fed when Covid-19 hit Somerset

Despite being vulnerable himself due to cancer, he co-ordinated local pubs and volunteers in Nailsea to cook and deliver meals to people who were isolating.

His wife Kate said: "It's lovely. It makes me feel really supported, proud and just happy that something positive has come out of something so awful."

Image caption,
Mr Bugler's family and friends took a ride on the newly-named train

"Iain was a bundle of energy," his friend James Steel said.

"He just wanted to be involved and help people.

"He knew he was ill, yet he still thought of everybody else in the town," said his friend Catherine Blease, who nominated Mr Bugle for the award.

Image source, Sarah Williams-Martin
Image caption,
Sarah Williams-Martin helped to co-ordinate volunteers' efforts in the pandemic

Mrs Williams-Martin was nominated after inspiring thousands of people to volunteer in Bath and North-East Somerset during lockdown.

She said being at Bristol Temple Meads to watch her namesake arrive was "really exciting," and "a little surreal at the moment".

She led the making up of gift bags, the writing of Easter cards and the delivery of medicines.

"The amount of volunteers that stepped up to help and work together just shows what you can achieve even with no money at all because they are all volunteers, doing it of their own will, it's amazing."

Image caption,
Mrs Williams-Martin was on the platform at Temple Meads as the train pulled in

