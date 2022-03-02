Avon and Somerset police officer accused of sending improper texts
A police officer could be sacked after allegedly sending inappropriate messages to two sexual assault victims.
Avon and Somerset DC Jon Hooper is accused of contacting the victims using direct references to suspects involved in their cases.
DC Hooper also allegedly drafted an email, that was never sent, with content of a sexual nature about the victim of an aggravated burglary.
The detective will face a misconduct hearing on Thursday.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service reported that in a separate burglary investigation in 2019, which DC Hooper led, he also wrote comments of a sexual nature about a witness into a crime recording system that were not uploaded.
If proven, the allegations would amount to gross misconduct.
