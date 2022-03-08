David Byrne jailed for sexual assault of boys in the 1980s
- Published
A man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for indecently assaulting three boys in the 1980s.
David Byrne, 59, of Langport, Somerset, was sentenced at Taunton Crown Court on Friday for the offences against the boys who were then aged 12 and 13.
He was previously jailed for six years in 2018 for indecent assaults against three different victims.
Avon and Somerset Police praised the "courage" of his victims for coming forward.
All the offences occurred in the Yeovil area.
'Fortitude and courage'
Investigating officer DC Vicki Edwards said: "David Byrne has committed abhorrent offences against six boys and it was important we did all we could to obtain justice for each of them.
"This is why he was brought back before the court to face further charges."
"I want to thank each of them for the fortitude and courage they've shown in speaking to us about the abuse they've suffered", she added.
She said police hope the new convictions will help all the victims find some form of closure.
Byrne was sentenced to a total of six years and four months imprisonment on Friday after being found guilty at trial of six counts of indecent assault.
At the 2018 hearing, he was ordered to sign the sex offenders register indefinitely and was barred from working with children or vulnerable adults.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk