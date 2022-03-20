Ukraine conflict: Relief as Ukrainian sisters reunited in Somerset
A Ukrainian doctor working in the UK has spoken of her relief that her family has managed to flee the war in Ukraine.
Iryna welcomed her sister, Olya, along with her partner and children, at Bristol Airport this week.
The reunion came after weeks of worry over whether the family would be allowed into the UK.
Iryna, who works in Nailsea, north Somerset, said Olya had been "really scared" about where they would end up.
The family, from the city of Khmelnytskyi, initially fled the fighting by going to Poland, but did not know where they would be able to stay or what they would do for work.
They spent several days waiting to see if they would be eligible to come to the UK, before an anxious wait in the Polish capital to collect their paperwork.
"They went from Krakow to Warsaw to collect their visas and they waited from 14:30 in the afternoon until 21:30 in the evening, so seven hours when they didn't know if they had visas," Iryna said.
It was "amazing" to finally see them again in person, she added.
Olya and her family arrived in Bristol with just one suitcase between them, plus an extra bag each.
They are being allowed to stay in the UK under the family visa scheme.
Her parents and the family dog had to be left behind in Ukraine.
Olya said the family eventually hope to return to Ukraine but were not sure when it would be possible.
"I think we need to let them settle and rest," said Iryna, who has lived in the UK for eight years.
"Obviously they have been through a lot. After that, we will plan our future."
