Hinkley C: Caravan site expansion planned to house more workers
A campsite could be expanded for extra Hinkley Point C workers to live on.
Construction bosses said 8,600 people will be needed for the final stages of the power station development, which is 3,000 more than originally predicted.
Sedgemoor District Council has approved the initial proposals for Mill Farm to have 163 extra caravan pitches.
But councillors fear that the increase in the workforce could put pressure on the area's housing and education services.
When the power station plan was first approved, EDF predicted the workforce would peak at about 5,000.
Of the proposed pitches on the Fiddington campsite, 102 will accommodate static caravans and 61 will be for touring caravans.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service was told the plans also include a new leisure centre and café.
Pressure on facilities
Somerset County Council has promised to negotiate with EDF Energy to secure further financial contributions towards projects in the area.
The council's strategic manager for infrastructure programmes, Andy Coupé, said workers moving to the area with family could put pressure on education facilities.
"Accurate information remains challenging about the number and location of workforce children in the area."
Mr Coupé said an extra £1m would be provided through the Hinkley Point C Community Fund towards "urban regeneration projects in Bridgwater town centre".
Additional funding will also be provided for additional car parking in nearby villages.
