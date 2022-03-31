Somerset death review after woman unconscious for decade
Health workers are to receive more training following the death of a woman in care in Somerset who was unconscious for more than a decade.
Rebecca Smith, 47, died in October having spent 12 years being unconscious following a seizure and cardiac arrest.
Following her death a review found more training was needed to ensure patients' mental capacity was properly accessed.
Health bosses have also said they want to ensure family members are closely involved in any decisions.
The review was held by Somerset Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and looked at the decisions leading up to the death of Ms Smith who was known as Becca.
Unable to mourn
The conclusion has been published ahead of a meeting of its governing body later, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Emma Savage, the CCG's deputy director of quality and nursing, said: "Becca's family felt that they lost her at the time she had her cardiac arrest, some 12 years previously, and had not been able to mourn.
"They believed Becca was leading a life she wouldn't have wanted.
"There were differing views within the family, with her father convinced she would get better.
"The family reflected that the decision for Becca's life to end was one that had been made collectively by the family and professionals involved.
"It was important to know and it was appreciated that Becca's mother didn't carry the sole responsibility for the decision that was made."
Mental capacity training
In light of Becca's case, and recent changes in the law surrounding clinically-assisted nutrition and hydration (CANH), the CCG has made a number of recommendations for how to improve care for patients lacking mental capacity.
Ms Savage said: "This is not about changing our approach to people diagnosed with PDOC (prolonged disorder of consciousness) - we need to change our approach to anyone who lacks mental capacity to consent to treatment.
"Becca's family wished that they had been invited to more meetings and reviews so they understood and stayed involved.
"We need a better understanding of the meaning of next of kin, and clinicians need Mental Capacity Act training at the right level to undertake their roles."
Becca was described by her family as loving the outdoors and having "an adventurous spirit".
She fractured her hip in 2008, at the age of 34, when she fell while climbing out of a window.
Two weeks later she had a seizure and went into cardiac arrest.
She remained unconscious despite her father's attempts to revive her through CPR.
Becca was diagnosed as having a hypoxic brain injury - an injury caused by the restriction of the flow of oxygen to the brain - and was in "a minimally conscious state".
She was later diagnosed as having a prolonged disorder of consciousness (PDOC), and was admitted into a Yeovil care home in 2009.
Becca remained unconscious throughout her time at the care home and was fed through a tube that provided her with food, water and medication.
Her needs were reviewed on an annual basis by the neurology department at Musgrove Park Hospital in Taunton, which is operated by the Somerset NHS Foundation Trust.
From February 2019, Becca was frequently admitted to A&E, first for pneumonia and later for sepsis - leading to discussions with Becca's family in the summer of 2020 as to whether continuing treatment was in her best interests.
Yeovil Hospital's ethics committee formally approved a decision to withdraw treatment in May 2021, and Becca died "in a planned and peaceful way" at St Margaret's Hospice five months later.
In light of her fate, the CCG said it would review all of its continuing health care assessments to "make sure we are asking the right questions".
It said it would also introduce mandatory Mental Capacity Act training across Somerset, along with training specific to PDOC patients.
