Reunited Ukrainian sisters now neighbours in Nailsea
- Published
The generosity of two siblings has allowed a Ukrainian family who fled the war to have a safe home once again.
Della Hughes has given up father's home in the north Somerset town of Nailsea to Olya, her partner Vova and their three children.
The family fled their home city of Khmelnytskyi in western Ukraine and now live next door to Olya's sister Iryna.
Iryna, who works as a doctor in Nailsea, said Della and her family's generosity "put tears in my eyes".
She added that she "could not" believe people could be so kind, adding: "We're so grateful for what you've done for us."
Olya and Vova and their children have already been granted visas under the Homes for Ukraine Scheme.
Before that they had an anxious two-week period waiting to hear back if their application had been successful.
They arrived from Poland last month in an emotional reunion at Bristol Airport which was documented by the BBC.
'The house is alive now'
Ms Hughes - whose brother Chris Hughes wrote the hit BBC drama series Life on Mars - said the house had "basically sat empty" since her father went into a care home a year ago.
She added: "We decided not to sell it while he's alive because we just couldn't bear to do that.
"This way the house is alive now - it's full of children laughing."
The siblings are allowing the family to live rent free and are covering their bills until they get on their feet.
'No-one is safe'
Olya's partner is currently working two jobs to provide for his family.
Iryna told BBC Points West said the "most important" thing was that her sister's family are safe because "in Ukraine no-one is safe".
And while her personal situation has had a happy ending, she believes the Government "needs to do more".
She explained that they did not get "any support" with things like placing their children in school, and getting them registered with a GP surgery.
