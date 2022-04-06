Ukrainian families reflect on their fresh start in Somerset
- Published
Two Ukrainian families who escaped the war have said they were so thankful for their new start in the UK but remained heartbroken for their country.
"I feel happy to be here, but unhappy because of what's happening to our friends back home," said Olga.
Her family fled their home in Kyiv for Lviv initially, and packed their life into two small suitcases in 20 minutes.
"We've been given clothes, a bike for [son] Roman and everyone asks 'What can we do for you? I'm grateful," she said.
They were taken in by Catrina Hosie, who lives in Hinton St. George in Somerset.
She has given up two thirds of her house for the family and decided to host refugees after watching news of the Russian invasion on TV.
"I said, 'I just wanted to give the children some sleep at night and play during the day'.
"They were tired and emotional, the children were mad about eating soft fruit.
"They have seen things they shouldn't have, it must be hard for them to process."
Twenty five miles away (40km) in Kingston St. Mary, another mother called Olga said her family was safe following a fraught journey.
They had just 40 minutes to pack their life into cases.
"We were told we could just go to Britain but we got stopped in France because that wasn't true," Olga, 39, said.
Host Julie O' Donnell said it had been "complicated" to bring the family to the UK.
"The forms ask so many unnecessary questions, like asking six or seven-year-olds if they've ever served in the military or have terrorism convictions," she said.
Olga's family was matched after what Ms O' Donnell described as "Tinder for refugees".
"Marvellous volunteers have set up Facebook pages to start conversations with families needing help," she said.
Olga said she was so grateful for the fresh start.
"We feel safe - not only safe, like we're at home," she said.
