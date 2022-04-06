Yeovil: Multi-million Wildcat deal secures 340 jobs
A multi-million army helicopter contract that will sustain 340 jobs has been secured.
Military helicopter manufacturer Leonardo will deliver the Wildcat helicopter support and training.
The £340m deal will provide "continuity of employment" for roles in Yeovil in maintenance, safety and training roles.
Defence Minister Jeremy Quin said it will also allow the vehicles to continue their integral role in helping with military operations.
"Wildcat helicopters play a vital role in supporting our Armed Forces through reconnaissance, protection and transport," he said.
"I am delighted they will continue to receive high-quality technical support and training from Leonardo UK."
Wildcat Helicopters are used in anti-submarine warfare and anti-surface warfare.
Leonardo said more than 70 of them have been delivered to battlefields and maritime military operators around the world, including the British Army and Royal Navy.
Apprentice Cameron Groves helps to maintain the helicopters.
"It's pretty crazy to think that I've actually put in effort to build this as well. Seeing it fly above me every single day is pretty amazing," he said.
Leonardo Helicopters' managing director Nick Whitney said it will provide "continuity of employment" for "high end engineering roles".
"These are high end engineering roles that's vitally important to keep these roles in place so that were able to then continue the longer term design, development and build of new helicopters," he said.
