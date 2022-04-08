Ramadan: Weston-super-Mare restaurant cooks meal for 450 pupils
A restaurant has cooked for 450 school children to help teach them about the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.
Sayd Ahmed, owner of Poppadoms in Weston-Super-Mare, Somerset, served up a range of curries for pupils at nearby Windwhistle Primary School.
During Ramadan, which began this year on 2 April and ends on 1 May, Muslims fast from dusk until dawn.
Mr Ahmed said: "One of the essential parts of Ramadan is sharing and caring."
The restaurant owner said it was a great way to teach pupils about Ramadan, as well as give them a hot meal.
"Part of the best way to celebrate is to share with the children so they have an understanding about Islam and Ramadan.
"So it's educational and also they get the food as well and they can celebrate with us," said Mr Ahmed, who provided more than 15,000 meals for the community during lockdown.
Headteacher Lyn Hunt said the children "thoroughly enjoyed" their meals.
"Sayd contacted us and offered us a curry lunch for all our children," she said.
"The children feel it's really good to be able to celebrate with the community.
"They've been extremely generous in being able to offer chicken curry, vegetable curry and samosas," she added.
Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and its dates change every year due to be being based on the cycle of the moon.
It ends with a big celebration called Eid, where the fast is broken.
