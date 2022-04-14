Man sustains serious injuries in Yeovil stabbing

Police said neighbourhood patrols were being stepped up to reassure local residents

A man in his 50s is in custody after another man sustained serious injuries in a stabbing.

He was arrested following the incident which happened at about 12:00 BST on Wednesday at a house on The Twines in Yeovil, Somerset.

A woman in her 40s was also arrested but later released without charge.

The victim, who is in his 30s, was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition, Avon and Somerset Police said.

A police cordon is still in place and house-to-house enquiries are being carried out, the force said.

