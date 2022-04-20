Man's body found on Minehead beach
A police investigation has been launched after a man's body was found on a beach in a Somerset town.
Avon and Somerset Police were called to a beach in Minehead shortly before 06:30 BST on Wednesday.
An area of beachfront has been closed by officers and forensic investigators are working at the scene.
A force spokesman said: "The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries to establish the man's identity and how he died are ongoing."
