Bath's RUH birthing centres and home births closure extended
- Published
A temporary closure of community birthing centres and home birthing services at Bath's Royal United Hospital (RUH) has been extended.
The hospital said midwifery numbers are "critically short" due to Covid-19 sickness, which had led to the "difficult decision" to further suspend those services until 4 May.
Deputy chief nurse and director of midwifery, Sarah Merritt, said the situation will be kept under review.
The hospital maternity units are open.
In a statement Ms Merritt said staff shortages meant that they are "unable to safely staff all of our maternity services".
"In order to keep our mums, birthing people, babies and families safe we are focusing our resources on providing a safe service," she added.
"If you have any questions or concerns about yourself or your baby please don't hesitate to contact your midwife or local midwifery unit."
