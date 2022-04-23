Bath remembrance service to mark 80 years since Blitz
- Published
A memorial is set to be unveiled in Bath to mark 80 years since the worst air raids in the city.
It will be accompanied by a remembrance service for the 417 people and young children who died in the raids.
Some 1,000 people were injured and thousands of buildings were also hit.
Bath City ambassador Chris Kilminster has organised the service, which will take place at Shaftesbury Road Gardens later. He said: "We will pay our respects to all victims who perished."
Mr Kilminster has been an ambassador for Bath since 2019 and cares for the memorials on behalf of the city.
To mark the anniversary, he has had an old war memorial redesigned to bring it "up to the 21st Century".
The mayor, councillor June Player, will be in attendance to lay a floral tribute.
Additionally, the Sassparella all-female singers will perform war-time songs, dressed in 1940s attire.
Mr Kilminster said: "All the children who died during the Blitz will have their names and ages read out during the service, some 63 to date, which includes the Good Friday raid in 1941, Twerton High Street, and the Dolemeads at Widcombe."
Baedeker raids
The city of Bath was bombed over two days during the Baedeker raids in the Second World War between 25 and 27 April, 1942.
Targets were chosen for their cultural and historical value, as opposed to their strategic or military value.
Mr Kilminster's mother Lilian received shrapnel wounds to her right leg that had to be amputated above the knee in a US field hospital near Shepton Mallet.
His uncle Leonard, great-grandmother Mary Derrick, 79, seven-year-old sister Mary, and his mother's first husband Walter died in the raid.
Mr Kilminster said "people were blown out of their air raid shelters," including his four-year-old sister Shirley who was blown some distance across the rubble but was amazingly unscathed.
Because her mother was seriously hurt and her father had died, she was classified as an orphan and taken to Combe Down children's home near Bath.
Mr Kilminster has dedicated much of his life to the study of World War II and has a collection of material, including a signed apology from a German bomber pilot, Willi Schludecker.
"I don't talk fiction, I talk fact. I've studied it for so long now," he added.
"Everybody should remember what happened.
"We're remembering Bath, Bristol, Exeter... all the places that suffered so badly."
The renewed memorial will be unveiled from 11:00 BST.
