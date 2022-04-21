Body found on Minehead beach informally identified
The body of a man in his 60s found on a beach in Somerset has been informally identified, police said.
His body was found shortly before 06:30 BST on Wednesday at Minehead.
The death is being treated as unexplained and Avon and Somerset Police is urging anyone who saw the man wearing a grey hooded top and black jacket on Tuesday to contact them.
His next of kin were informed and a post-mortem examination would take place in due course, the force said.
Det Insp Rachel Whelan said: "This is a terribly sad incident and our thoughts are with the man's family at this time.
"We know very little about how he came to be on the beach but we don't believe he was in the water for more than 24 hours.
"If you were on Minehead beach on Tuesday afternoon or evening and saw a man aged in his 60s wearing a grey hooded top with a black shiny jacket over the top along with grey tracksuit bottoms and white trainers we'd like to hear from you."
