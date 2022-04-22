BBQ beach ban proposed for Weston-super-Mare
- Published
A council is considering whether to ban fires and barbecues along a seafront.
North Somerset Council said it had proposed a ban on Weston-super-Mare's seafront in response to "complaints about damage to the local environment".
It is proposed that "no person shall light a fire, barbecue, sky lantern or firework" within the area.
Disposable barbecues are said to be responsible for about 4% of serious fires that are started accidentally, according to the Home Office.
The council's proposal is among a number of amendments to the existing Public Space Protection Orders.
Other proposed amendments include a ban on people feeding birds on the seafront, and unauthorised camping.
Public Space Protection Orders were first introduced by North Somerset Council in 2017 to deter people from committing anti-social behaviour in public places.
A report from North Somerset Council said: "This is only relevant in public open spaces and does not apply to private property".
Councillors are due to vote on the proposals at a meeting on Wednesday.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk