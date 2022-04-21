Glastonbury woman Dawn Lewis charged with murder
A woman has been charged with murder after a man was killed on Easter Monday.
Dawn Lewis, 53, of Chilkwell Street in Glastonbury, is due to appear at Yeovil Magistrates' Court on Friday, Avon and Somerset Police said.
The force named the victim as Glenn Richards, 61, whose next of kin have been informed.
He was found with serious stab wounds at a house on Chilkwell Street at 23:41 BST on Monday and died at the scene.
A forensic post-mortem examination concluded that Mr Richards' death was caused by multiple stab wounds.
The scene is still cordoned off as police continue to investigate.
Ch Insp Andrew Pritchard said: "We recognise the continued police activity in the area may cause alarm and I'd like to reassure the community neighbourhood officers remain in the area should anyone wish to raise any concerns with them.
"A thorough investigation is being carried out and while we've reduced the size of the cordon, we anticipate it may be a couple of days yet before we complete all our inquiries."
