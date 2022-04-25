Motorbike rider dies in Exmoor grass bank crash
- Published
A motorcyclist in his 70s died when his bike hit a grass bank on a rural road in Exmoor.
Avon and Somerset Police said the man died at the scene on the B3223 at Simonsbath in West Somerset on Sunday.
The crash happened at about 14:15 BST and saw the road closed for several hours until 21:30 BST, the force said.
Anyone who saw the incident or may have dashcam footage has been asked to contact officers. The victim's family is being supported by the force.
