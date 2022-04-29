Collision between two HGVs closes northbound M5 in Somerset.
- Published
A collision between two HGVs has closed the northbound M5 in Somerset.
The incident happened at about 13:15 BST between junction 22 for Burnham-On-Sea and junction 21 for Weston-super-Mare.
The road was initially closed in both directions and emergency services are at the scene.
A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "Long delays are expected and motorists are advised to avoid the route."
The southbound carriageway re-opened at about 15:00 BST but drivers have been warned to expect delays of up to 90 minutes.
#M5 #Somerset - the southbound carriageway has reopened between J22 (#BurnhamOnSea) and J21 (#WestonSuperMare). Severe delays remain in place. Approx. 12 to 13 miles of congestion, if you're travelling #M5 south please allow an extra 90 minutes on to your current journey time. pic.twitter.com/x9DYcWE7Ev— National Highways: South-West (@HighwaysSWEST) April 29, 2022
