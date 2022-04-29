Collision between two HGVs closes northbound M5 in Somerset.

Traffic has come to a standstill

A collision between two HGVs has closed the northbound M5 in Somerset.

The incident happened at about 13:15 BST between junction 22 for Burnham-On-Sea and junction 21 for Weston-super-Mare.

The road was initially closed in both directions and emergency services are at the scene.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "Long delays are expected and motorists are advised to avoid the route."

The southbound carriageway re-opened at about 15:00 BST but drivers have been warned to expect delays of up to 90 minutes.

