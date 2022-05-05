Hinkley Point C worker escapes injury after scaffolding fall
The fall of a worker from scaffolding at an under-construction nuclear power station has led to new safety measures.
The incident happened at Hinkley Point C in Somerset on 4 March when a scaffold worker fell approximately five metres, but avoided serious injury.
The Office for Nuclear Regulation found a failure to ensure the work was properly planned, appropriately supervised, and carried out safely.
It has now served Improvement notices to contractors working at the site.
The notice was served on Tuesday 3 May to Bouygues Travaux Publics SAS and Laing O'Rourke Construction Limited, the joint venture partners in BYLOR JV, which is working on the under-construction EDF site.
The Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) said its findings were in contravention of working-at-height regulations.
Inspector John McKenniff said: "Thankfully on this occasion the worker did not sustain any serious injuries, but it could have been much more serious.
"We have issued this Improvement notice to ensure that both organisations take action to prevent any similar occurrences in the future.
"We will monitor the actions of BYLOR JV and will have no hesitation in taking action if further shortfalls are identified."
Both organisations, through BYLOR JV, must comply with the requirements of the Improvement Notice by 27 May.
A spokesperson for Hinkley Point C said: "We accept the findings of the regulator and have ensured that the shortfalls identified are addressed in order to avoid a repeat of such an incident.
"The safety of people working on our site is of paramount importance and we will continue to take action, alongside our contractor and trades union partners, in order to reinforce and improve our already strong safety culture and record."
