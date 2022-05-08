Detained man in Iraq 'heartbroken' to miss daughter's wedding
A geologist who faces the death penalty overseas for allegedly smuggling artefacts was "heartbroken" to miss his daughter's wedding, his family said.
Jim Fitton, 66, from Bath, was held after collecting stones and shards of pottery while visiting Eridu in Iraq.
The Iraqi authorities said the items were artefacts, and he was detained at the airport.
"He sent us a message saying: 'You all look great, all my love to you all,' said his son-in-law Sam Tasker.
Mr Fitton's daughter Leila and Mr Tasker held a small ceremony last August, which was limited to close friends because of Covid.
A larger celebration took place on Friday 6 and Sunday 8 May in Malaysia where Mr Fitton and his wife Sarijah live.
Mr Fitton's family expect court proceedings to begin in Iraq this week.
A petition to the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office asking for help to free Mr Fitton has so far collected 124,000 signatures.
Mr Tasker said Mr Fitton was "putting a brace face" on his situation.
"He apologised for not being there, which is obviously out of his control.
"He wasn't able to give Leila away; her brother had to step up and give her away.
"I think it was a bittersweet moment for him really; he'd prefer to be with us," he said.
The family continue to push for support from the UK government.
Bath MP, Wera Hobhouse, said the Mr Fitton had been "abandoned" by the Foreign Office.
"I cannot understand why they are refusing to help Jim," she said.
Foreign Office minister Amanda Milling said the UK had "raised its concerns" with Iraq regarding the possible use of the death penalty.
