Excitement as hundreds see 'glorious, bright green' fireball
Hundreds of sightings of a "bright green" fireball in the night sky have been reported across England.
The UK Network Fireball Alliance (UKFA) said the large fireball was observed over the UK at 23:39 BST on Wednesday and some people heard a sonic boom.
Social media included sightings in Stockport, Southampton, London, Wigan, Manchester, Birmingham, Devon, Cornwall, Plymouth, Wales and Somerset.
The UKFA is asking for images and any video footage to be reported to them.
Richard Kacerek, founder of UK Meteor Network (UKMON), said: "Last night at 00:39 UT 15 UKMON cameras picked up a very large meteor event that we call a fireball, [a] very bright meteor entering Earth's atmosphere over Somerset."
He added: "Visually it was quire spectacular, with a green colour [with the] different colours usually pointing to the composition of the meteoroid."
The UK Fireball Network caught this picture of the fireball over the Bristol Channel at 23:39 BST.
Stunning bright #fireball last night at 23:39 over the #bristolchannel was caught on a couple of our cameras. Did you see it? pic.twitter.com/7E0lHbk9Kw— UK Fireball Network (@FireballsUK) May 12, 2022
Twitter user Wolfy said: "So I'm in Devon near Dorset and it went over us North towards Somerset and then I heard an explosion about a minute after.
"I have never seen anything that big in my life!
"It lit up the whole sky and then broke into smaller pieces but it was huge. Lit up the night sky blue then broke up into an orange colour", they added.
Twitter user Simon E, based in Somerset, said they saw a "streak of light in the sky and a loud boom over Bridgwater."
Just been a streak of light in the sky and a loud boom over #Bridgwater in #Somerset. Definitely not a firework as the house shook. Any ideas #Meteor #skynews #bbcnews #explosion #satellite #boom #Aliens #Putin— Simon E (@thelazydj) May 12, 2022
Planetary scientist Ashley James King said 200 reports had been made of fireballs, adding reports are used to work out where the object came from and whether any meteorites had reached the ground.
>200 reports of a bright #fireball over the UK at 23:39 UT last night 🌠— Ashley James King (@AshleyJKing85) May 12, 2022
If you saw it, let us know @UK_Fireball @UKMeteorNetwork @FireballsUK @SCAMP_Meteors
We use reports to work out where the object came from & if any #meteorites made it to the ground #SpaceRocks #Meteor pic.twitter.com/9KX4XA5AoG
Bright #fireball over the UK at 23:39 UT last night! 💫— SCAMP - a component of the FRIPON network (@SCAMP_Meteors) May 12, 2022
We got an amazing view from our camera @BritGeoSurvey in Hartland.
Fingers-crossed some #meteorites made it to the ground 🤞 pic.twitter.com/C5r41AX67q
Juliet Brando said they saw the fireball in Hastings and it "burned up bright green... It was like a silent, wrong-trajectory firework. Glorious to see."
Mr Kacerek said: "Preliminary analysis from UKMON data shows terminal altitude around 30km above the ground and velocity of 6.9km/s which is exciting."
He said it showed there was the potential for another fall but "we might need a scuba suite and snorkel as any meteorite most likely fell into the Bristol Channel".
