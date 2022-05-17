Sweet packets driven from Somerset to Ukrainian refugees
Hundreds of packets of sweets are to be driven from Somerset to the Ukrainian border, and given to refugees who have fled the war.
Paul and Dawn Cotterell, from Wembdon near Bridgwater, said they want to put a smile back on children's faces.
The couple, who own a confectionary business, will take a car-load of sweets to the Polish-Ukrainian border.
Each package has a handwritten "With Love" label, and the name of the person who donated it.
"We decided we wanted to do our little bit." said Mr Cotterell.
"To bring a smile to the children's faces after what they've been through - even if it's just for a few minutes - that would make all the difference.
"They need something in their life other than war, this is our way of showing support."
The Cotterells, who run a confectionary business called Sugar Rush, start their journey on Tuesday.
"It's a long way to go, but we love travelling. We'll only be three miles from the Ukrainian border, so we're a bit nervous but we're going to do it" added Mr Cotterell.
The couple have been planning the trip for weeks; picking, measuring and bagging up sweet cones.
They are heading for the Polish city of Przemysl - near the Ukrainian border - where hundreds of thousands of refugees have arrived over the past few months.
Ukrainian Artem Naumenko came to live with relatives in the same village as Mr and Mrs Cotterell just over a month ago, and has been helping with their efforts.
"It's great, really great, people who to come to Poland from Ukraine need this help." he said.
