Woman killed in Ilminster crash 'touched the hearts of all'
A woman who died in a crash with a lorry "touched the hearts" of all who knew her, her family have said.
Jade Coles, 22, from Chard, Somerset, was driving on the A358 in Ashill, near Ilminster, at 08:25 BST on 10 May when the collision happened.
Her family said she was "a loving and caring girl" adding "this is the last thing she ever deserved".
Avon and Somerset Police said an investigation was ongoing.
'Our angel'
Ms Cole's family added: "Jade was brutally honest but would never see anybody go without.
"She touched the hearts of so many people; adored by family, friends, work colleagues and all the children and families she cared for.
"Jade, we love you so so much our angel. You will forever be with us. Maybe not in person but always in our hearts."
Her family thanked all the emergency services that helped Ms Coles "when she needed it the most".
