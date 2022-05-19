Three arrested in Wiveliscombe murder probe
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was assaulted and died.
Police were called to Stockers Close in Wiveliscombe, Somerset. just before 21:00 BST on Tuesday.
An man in his fifties was taken to hospital where he later died. He is yet to be formally identified.
Two men and a woman remain in custody. Officers are appealing for witnesses, CCTV, doorbell or dascham footage to help with the investigation.
It is not yet known how the man died but a post-mortem examination is due to take place.
His next of kin have been told.