Murder charges after death of Wiveliscombe man
- Published
Two men have been charged with murder after a man who was assaulted later died.
Daniel Bond, 34, and Lee Conlon, 37, both of Claremont Crescent, Weston-super-Mare, appeared before Taunton magistrates earlier.
They were remanded in custody to appear before Bristol Crown Court on 23 May.
The man, in his 50s, died in hospital on Wednesday following an incident in Stockers Close, Wiveliscombe, just before 21:00 BST on Tuesday.
He has not yet been formally identified, but his next of kin have been informed.
A woman arrested in connection with the incident has been released under investigation.
Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses, CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage to help with the investigation.
