Octagon Theatre upgrade work to start in January 2023
Work will begin in January 2023 on a major £29m theatre upgrade to "help attract bigger shows".
South Somerset District Council has confirmed when the changes at The Octagon Theatre in Yeovil, Somerset, would take place.
The Yeovil Amateur Operatics Society (YAOS) has expressed concern over timing "uncertainties" as they struggled to work out their performance schedule.
The work is expected to take a year.
The YAOS and other amateur groups who use the Octagon will be relocating to the Westlands entertainment venue during the construction, as reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service. (LDRS).
YAOS member Bud Budzynski said: "While the facilities at the Octagon are excellent, as we all know, the ones at the Westlands complex fall far short of some of the requirements of professional shows."
'It will be worthwhile'
Councillor Mike Best, portfolio holder for health and well-being, said: "I fully understand through my theatre background the limitations of the Westlands facility.
"But at least we are fortunate to be able to... offer that, rather than societies having to cancel shows for an extended piece of time."
"Hopefully when the Octagon is redeveloped, the year it will have taken will have all been worthwhile", he added.
The redevelopment includes expanding the main auditorium capacity from 622 to 900 and constructing a fly tower so shows involving wire work can take place.
Two smaller cinema or studio spaces, a dance studio and a community studio are also part of the plans.
Of the £29.01m committed to the project, £10m will come directly from central government grants.
The theatre team is aiming to fundraise £250,000, with a further £50,000 expected to come from local housing developments.
The council is lending the theatre the remainder, which will be repaid over a number of years through a levy on all tickets.
