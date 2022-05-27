VW Polo driver dies after collision in Chilcompton
A man in his 20s has died after a collision between a car and a truck.
The incident happened in Chilcompton, Somerset, shortly before 22:00 BST on Thursday.
The man, who was driving a Volkswagen Polo, was pronounced dead at the scene on Broadway, close to the junction with Parsonage Lane.
Police said a man in the second vehicle, a Toyota Hilux, sustained injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
Emergency services attended and the road was closed overnight for accident investigation work, but has now reopened.
Avon and Somerset Police said the family of the driver who died have been informed.
Officers said they want to talk to witnesses or other motorists in the area at the time who may have captured the vehicles on dashcam before the collision.
