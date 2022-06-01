M5 car and van crash causes miles of delays
- Published
A crash between a car and a van has resulted in miles of delays on the M5.
Emergency services have attended the collision which happened at around 5:40 BST on the M5 northbound between Junction 20 for Clevedon and Junction 19 for Portishead.
One person has been taken to Southmead Hospital and all lanes have now been re-opened.
Motorists are advised to expect long delays with more than nine miles of congestion.
A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust said: "We dispatched a specialist paramedic team and a patient was taken to Southmead Hospital."
