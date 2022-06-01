Tributes paid to 'loyal' Trowbridge man who died in crash
Tributes have been paid to a "loyal" and "generous" man who died in a crash in Somerset.
Tom Snook, 25, from Trowbridge, was involved in the collision with a Toyota Hilux, while driving a white Volkswagen Polo just before 22:00 BST on 26 May.
Emergency services attended the scene in Broadway, Chilcompton, but Mr Snook was pronounced dead at the scene.
In a tribute, Mr Snook's family said he was dearly loved and will be "forever missed".
They added: "Your actions were always kind. A generous heart and a beautiful mind.
"True to yourself and loyal to others. You'll be forever missed by your sister and brothers.
"We love you Tom."
