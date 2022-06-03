Royal Bath and West Show returns after two-year break
The Royal Bath and West Show has returned for its first full event since 2019 after a Covid-enforced break.
Large crowds are back at the three-day celebration of British farming, held at Shepton Mallet's showground in Somerset.
The show includes a host of livestock and equine classes, rural life exhibitions and family entertainment.
Deputy head of shows, Jess Chiplen, said organisers had been "looking forward to welcoming people back".
"Although it bridges the gap between urban and rural life, [the event] remains an agricultural show and captures farming's past, present and sustainable future," she added.
The event is the largest agricultural event in the west of England and more than 120,000 people are expected to go through the gates at the showground over the weekend.
As well as animal competitions, visitors can also enjoy live entertainment and sample a range of local food and drinks.
The showground's Beadle Arboretum, opened in 1983, has been expanded this year as part of the Queen's Green Canopy Project.
More trees and plants are being planted to provide a boost to wildlife and "support the fauna and flora we have in our area of Somerset," said Ms Chiplin.
"We are delighted to be able to do our bit for the environment while also creating a peaceful place for people to walk and rest," she added.
